Love Is In The Air! Here's how Anupamaa and Anuj relived their college memories

Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Since today is #MaAn day, this is how they are reliving their college memories.
Submitted by Riddhi Vyas on Mon, 05/02/2022 - 18:58
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary topics educate the audiences about different issues overall from domestic violence to live-in relationships to family issues.   

As we know, Anupamaa and Anuj are going to get married in the show. Along with their fans, even Anuj aka Gaurav Khanna and Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly cannot keep calm.

Well, Gaurav has shared a lovely video on his instagram where he is seen romancing Anupamaa.

Also read: COUPLE GOALS! Anuj to take Anupama on a BIKE RIDE in Star Plus’ Anupama

Gaurav captioned the video as, “As schools n colleges have reopened again after so long….”

Baazigar’s song “Kitabe bahut si” is being played in the background. They both are seen dancing. Gaurav acts like a professor and Anupamaa, as the student.

Anuj undoubtedly looks handsome, and Anupamaa looks beautiful. On the other hand, fans of #MaAn are celebrating 8 magical months of this iconic pair.

Also read: Love is in the air! Anupamaa's Maan is back with a bang, Check out

Well, it is speculated that this is a glimpse, which will be shown either in the TV serial Anupamaa or in the OTT version. Maybe there will be a sequence wherein #MaAn would be reliving their old college memories.

Aren't they super cute? Do let us know your views.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

