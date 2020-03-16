LOVE IS IN THE AIR! It's a dream come true for Ajit as he takes Swaran out for dinner in Colors' Swaran Ghar

Swaran expresses gratitude towards him and thanks him for helping her grow with the brand. Later, Arjun learns about Swaran's job application in his company as a receptionist. He decides to hire her to help her earn further. Will Swaran agree to work with Arjun after knowing that it is his company? 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 14:09
LOVE IS IN THE AIR! It's a dream come true for Ajit as he takes Swaran out for dinner in Colors' Swaran Ghar

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar has been the most anticipated show in recent times, the show has been already garnering a lot of love from the audience, the concept is heart-touching and makes you feel like the Bedis are a part of your family. 

Also read:  Swaran Ghar: Oops! Swaran to accompany Divya to know about her fake pregnancy

Currently, in the show we see, Swaran joins Arjun's company but feels the pressure of work and realises that nobody likes her there. She needs the job so she tries to overcome her fears and continue with the job. Her co-workers decide to trouble her so that she leaves on her own. On the other hand, Ajit decides to propose to Swaran and he is now getting all decked up to meet her. 

The current promo shows how Ajit chooses a fancy restaurant to take Swaran out, it is surely a romantic date but will Ajit propose to Swaran? Check it out: 

Well, are you all excited about the proposal?

Also read:  Swaran Ghar: Pathetic! Bebe compels Swaran to express her feelings for Ajit

For more exciting updates, Stay tuned to TellyChakkar

Ravi Dubey Sargun Mehta Ajay Singh Chaudhary Sangita Ghosh Ronit Roy Rohit Chaudhary Sandeep S Sharma Shashwat Tripathi Shayani Sahu Bhaweeka Chaudhary swaran ghar Colors tv TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Sat, 08/27/2022 - 14:09

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Unbelievable! Look how Celesti Bairagey prepped for getting into the skin of Rajjo
MUMBAI: A new show called "Rajjo" produced by Bits and Bots media is now available on Star Plus. The show has an...
“I had everything required to get admission to FTII, except the money for the fee”, recalls Vijay Varma as he revisits his college!
MUMBAI :Vijay Varma delivered one of the biggest hits and critically acclaimed films of the year, Darlings where he...
ACTION-PACKED! When Ulka Gupta aka Banni showed off her SINGHAM avatar in Banni Chow Home Delivery
MUMBAI: Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta starrer Banni Chow Home Delivery is one of the most watched shows on small...
Whoa! Netizens celebrate Niti Taylor Bawa’s comeback on Television with Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
MUMBAI :Niti Taylor Bawa is one of the most talented and celebrated actresses in telly town. She made her television...
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
MUMBAI: Vijay Deverakonda has been surfacing the headlines because of his latest release Liger. In spite of huge...
What! Fans of Imlie bashed the makers on the upcoming romantic sequence of Aryan and Imlie; found it confusing
MUMBAI :Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens. The audience is in love with the chemistry...
Recent Stories
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in split
Oh NO! Not just netizens, south actress Anasuya demands ban on Vijay Deverakonda’s Liger, and the reason will leave you in splits
Latest Video