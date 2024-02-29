Love Is In The Air! Sunny Leone shares latest promo of Splitsvilla X5

'Splitsvilla X5' promo out! Sunny Leone's chemistry with Tanuj Virwani to make this season special
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:10
Sunny Leone

MUMBAI: Actress Sunny Leone is all set for the latest season of her popular show Splitsvilla. The actress shared a promo of the show, titled 'Splitsvilla X5', which promises the series to be more explosive and fun than before. The promo also introduced Sunny's new co-star Tanuj Virwani. Going by what we see in the teaser, fans can be assured that the two will share an amazing chemistry, which will add an extra oomph- factor to the show. 

Sharing the video on her social media account, Sunny Leone wrote, "Are you ready for this? @mtvsplitsvilla Gen Z love Anthem drops on 1st March!! So excited to share it with all of you." 

Apart from 'Splitsvilla X5', Sunny will be seen in a sleuth of projects this year. She will be judging the show ‘Glam Fame’. On the movie front, the actress will be seen as Charlie in Anurag Kashyap’s much anticipated ‘Kennedy’, which received international acclaim post its premiere at 2023 Cannes Film Festival. She also has a Tamil film titled ‘Quotation Gang’ in the pipeline in which she will be sharing screen space with Jackie Shroff, Priyamani and Sara Arjun.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 02/29/2024 - 16:10

