Lovely and Nilaho to take revenge against Kulfi in Kulfi Kumar Bajewala

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
31 Aug 2019 09:06 AM

MUMBAI: Star Plus' popular daily soap Kulfi Kumar Bajewala is gearing up for new drama and dhamaka.

Lovely has been arrested for killing Nimrat, and Sikandar doesn't stand by her this time.

Lovely meets Nilaho at the jail, and both ladies are all set to join hands.

Lovely and Nilaho are in jail because of Kulfi.

Thus, they make a plan to escape so that they can take revenge from Kulfi.

The show will take a leap but Lovely and Nilaho will not change and will try to create trouble in Kulfi's life.

It will be interesting to see what happens next.

past seven days