Lovely! Ishita Dutta-Vatsal Sheth celebrates son Vaayu's 'Annaprashan' ceremony; Little munchkin looked adorable in a 'Kurta’

MUMBAI: Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta are among the cutest pairs on television. With their endearing love, the couple never fails to make hearts melt, and their PDA moments are a delight for their fans. For those who are unaware, the couple wed in a low-key ceremony in November 2017 in Juhu's ISCKON. A few years later, in July 2023, Vatsal and Ishita welcomed Vaayu into the world as a baby boy. The couple has conducted an annaprashan ritual now that their son has reached the six-month mark.

(Also read: Wow! Ishita Dutta resumes work post delivering her baby boy, says “strange not having Vaayu by my side..”)

In a joint Instagram post, Ishita Dutta and Vatsal Sheth shared sweet photos of their infant son Vaayu during the rice-eating ritual, or annaprashan. The infant boy's parents threw a modest celebration to mark his milestone of turning all but six months old. Vaayu, dressed in a yellow kurta and white pajamas, was seen in the peeks tasting his first bite of rice while his mother, Ishita, lavished him with love. Vaayu was seated on his maternal uncle's lap.

The infant kid was seen eating from his grandfather's hands in another peek. Additionally, we were able to see Vaayu's delicious cake with its lovely decorations and the plate of Bengali food that the infant boy was given. Ishita included a touching note with the photos, “Happy 6 months my baby. Vaayu’s Annaprashan ceremony. For those who don’t know it’s a Bengali traditional ceremony which also known as the rice ceremony where solid food is introduced to the baby by his mama for the first time. Off course the baby is too small to eat so we only touch the food to introduce him to flavours.”

Ishita Dutta posted a few photos of herself on social media on November 21, 2023, while she was having fun on her first trip away from home with friends following the birth of her son Vaayu. The diva had a great time when she was in London. She was, however, constantly reminded of having to leave her infant son behind, which made her feel guilty about being a mother.

Ishita used her captions to convey her feelings, writing, “First trip post pregnancy, first trip without Vaayu and my first trip to London. I laughed, I cried, I ate, I slept, I danced, I walked, I shopped and I finally felt like myself again…Yes I was dipped in moms guilt and yes I did have fun and yes I will do this from time to time for myself, but all this happened only cause of my amazing husband, my parents and in-laws who gave me the confidence to leave my 4 month old. Thanku for making this happen and Thanku for pushing me to do this for myself…”

(Also read: Aww! Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta take the baby boy home after getting discharged from the hospital)

For more news and updates from the world of television, Indian films, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit- Bollywoodshaadis