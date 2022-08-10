Maanvi Gagroo reposts some unseen pictures of her fun reception with hubby Kumar Varun shared by friends, check them out

MUMBAI: Actress Maanvi Gagroo who got engaged to her boyfriend comedian Kumar Varun has now announced her wedding to him today with some dreamy pictures on her social media page. The couple had a close intimate wedding and the bride looked radiantly gorgeous in a red saree while the groom looked handsome in a printed off-white sherwani.

The couple’s wedding was attended by their close family and friends. Maanvi looked stunning in her traditional wedding attire with dazzling polki diamond jewelry to match and a maang tika. Her hair was left lose.

Maanvi and Varun threw a lavish reception party for their friends in Mumbai. Maanvi looked stunning in a hot pink lehenga while her hubby looked dapped in a black suit.

The guests included her Four More Shots Please co-stars Sayani Gupta, Bani J, Rasika Dugal, among others

Maanvi, who has a massive fan following reshared some fun moments from her reception on her Instagram page. Check them out;

Maanvi has been part of films like No One Killed Jessica starring Rani Mukerjee and Vidya Balan, Aamir Khan’s PK, Ujda Chaman and many more.

Kumar Varun and Maanvi reportedly met through some common friends a year ago and fell in love.

