Maatra Diwas par dekhiye &TV ke on-screen maa-bachchon ka khatta-meetha rishta

MUMBAI: A mother’s presence is an essence of truthfulness, love and sincerity. No one can replace her and that is a fact our &TV artists swear by. Katori Amma (Himani Shivpuri) and Dabang Rajesh (Kamna Pathak) of ‘Happu Ki Ultan Paltan’ and Sakina Mirza (Akansha Sharma) and Shanti Mishra (Farhana Fatema) of ‘Aur Bhai Kya Chal Raha Hai?’ share the importance of their genuine and delicate motherly bonds onscreen and offscreen. Himani Shivpuri aka Katori Amma shares, “Katori Amma is a stubborn, unpersuadable lady who has her own special charm. Like any mother, she is compassionate and caring towards Happu (Yogesh Tripathi) and is always on the lookout for his well-being. Happu ke gaal bina Ammaji ke thappad ke sune sune lagte hai, par kehte hai naa Maa ke thappad mei bhi pyaar hai. Just how Katori Amma reprimands Happu, I too correct Yogesh at times. And just like an obedient son, he immediately agrees and rectifies the error. The level of comfort we share is similar to that of a real-life mother-son. We love and care a lot for each other. And this is what makes our bond special." Kamna Pathak aka Dabang Rajesh shares, “Motherhood is a feeling like none other and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan has given me a chance to experience the surreal emotion of being a mother. Rajesh is a bold woman who comes across as a strong-minded personality who effortlessly multitasks between her family and taking on additional duties. She is an onscreen mother many relate with. Even off screen, I feel like I exhibit qualities of one when I am constantly checking up on the children and their food and water intake. I have had some memorable moments with Aryan (Hritik), Zaara (Chamchi) and Aashna (Kate). We dance, sing and have a blast when working together. I truly enjoy the character of being a mother as it has helped me as a person grow into a more empathetic human.” Akansha Sharma aka Sakina Mirza shares, “My character Sakina is a truly warm person who enjoys the company of her children Zoya and Inam. Jaan hai jaan! Playing the role of a mother is an opportunity that teaches one life skills. I have always been a jovial person who is free-spirited and full of life. Acting as a mother has brought my inner nurturing self out. It has also made me very cautious of my actions and words as I know as a motherly figure, I have an influence on the children.” Farhana Fatema aka Shanti Mishra says, “At the Mishra house, it’s a full house as we have 3 spirited young ones who completely change the atmosphere. Their innocence and playfulness make my role as a mother ten times easy. Shanti may be a strict woman with a set of rules for her family to follow, but her children are the centre of her world, making her the ideal mother.”