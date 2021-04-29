Madalsa Sharma on playing Kavya in Anupmaaa: It gives me an opportunity to express a range of emotions

MUMBAI: Madalsa Sharma is currently seen as Kavya Gandhi in Star Plus' popular show Anupamaa.

The actress' entry into the show brought a new twist to the story. Kavya is seen as Vanraj's love interest.

Vanraj used to like being with Kavya, and they both were not happy in their respective marriages, but soon, things changed between them.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa: Kavya steps back from Vanraj after Advait's life lesson

Earlier, Kavya was seen in a positive role. However, as the story progressed, viewers got to see different shades of her.

From sympathizing with Anupamaa to making her life a living hell, Kavya's character went through various changes.

Madalsa's fan following is rapidly increasing with every passing day, all thanks to her stellar performance in Anupamaa.

In the recent question and answer session on Instagram, a fan asked Madalsa about her experience playing Kavya's character in Anupamaa.

Here's what she said.

Well, Madalsa has beautifully portrayed the character and proved that she is the perfect choice for it.

The audience also loved seeing Vanraj and Kavya's chemistry as they perfectly suited each other.

Anupamaa is set to witness high-voltage drama in the upcoming episode as Anupamaa will be diagnosed with a serious illness.

This will again bring a new twist to the story as Vanraj will again be in a fix about whether to divorce Anupamaa and marry Kavya.

Rajan Shahi's show has a stellar star cast of Rupali Ganguly, Sudhanshu Pandey, Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Arvind Vaidya, Muskan Bamne, and Anagha Bhosale among others.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Anupamaa finds something FISHY among the Shah family members!