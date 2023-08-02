Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up

Actress Shilpa Shinde joined the show a few weeks ago for a cameo. Her track has now ended but a friction has erupted between her and lead actress Gulki Joshi.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 10:02
Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show. The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav and Satyapal among others, play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Also Read- Audience Perspective! Fans of Maddam Sir request the makers not to end the show

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel. Actress Shilpa Shinde joined the show a few weeks ago for a cameo. Her track has now ended but a friction has erupted between her and lead actress Gulki Joshi. It all started after an interview of Shilpa, where she stated, “Chaapne ka kaam ho raha tha show mein, and the actors seemed disinterested since the show was ending soon”. 

Gulki responded to this later saying,“The audience is the best judge. I think there are two kinds of people in this world. One who thrives on positivity and the other who thrives on negativity... you know who is what.”

Also Read- Shilpa Shinde gets a SPECIAL welcome on the sets of Maddam Sir

Of course it didn't end there as Shilpa later shared a video making fun of Gulki and Sonali Naik saying, “Teen saal tumhara show itna ganda hota toh Shilpa Shinde tum logon ke show mein aati kya? Tum logon ko khush hona chhaiye ki koi achhi cheez ho rahi hai. Obviously, tum logon ko fame ke baare mein kya pata hai, kyunki tumne kya dekha hai. Chhaapo kaam ho raha tha, aap logon ki jo jalan dikh rahi thi, aap set pe nahi aate the aapke duplicate ke saath kaam ho raha tha, show band ho raha hai isliye aap logon ka attitude jo tha, woh sachhai bolne se aapko takleef hui?”

Shilpa also added that her presence in the show has boosted the ratings of the show. Reacting to Gulki's comments, shilpa said, “It’s a joke. Who is Gulki Joshi and what has she done in her career? She has become popular because of me. Given my remuneration, it’s not easy to afford me.”She added, “I will only play the lead role from now on. Mujhe doosre logon ko meri wajah se footage nahi dena hai.”

Gulki then reacted saying, ‘Shilpa started shooting with us and we were cordial. She shot for about a week and one more day to wrap up her track. Apparently, she was angry on the last day of the shoot. In an interview, she said our show was wrapping up and hum chhapne ka kaam karte hain, actors ka mann nahi hai kaam karne mein. I don’t know what prompted her to say these things. Around the same time, I was asked about it in an interview and I said that if we were disinterested, the show wouldn’t have run for so long and the audience is a better judge of who is deserving and who isn’t. That was it! I am still trying to figure out how that was so offensive that she posted a video making nasty comments about us, and even abusing us.”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar 

credit-TOI

Gulki Joshi Shilpa Shinde Maddam Sir Phir Subah Hogi Sabka Sai Paramavatar Shri Krishna Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! TV news TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 10:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra is one of the most famous and loved personalities on television and he has a massive fan...
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends
MUMBAI: Finally! Bollywood couple Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra got hitched yesterday, and it was really beautiful...
Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more
MUMBAI: One of the most well-known actresses from the TV industry is most definitely Saumya Tandon from the show ‘...
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be acting for four months I also have emotions”
MUMBAI: Shalin Bhanot is one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss and he finally made it to the finale of the show...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj and Paritosh have a heated argument
MUMBAI:Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Recent Stories
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends
Newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani to jet off to Delhi for reported reception with family and friends

Latest Video

Related Stories
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
Karan Kundra's special message for Munawar Faruqui will melt your heart as he sets major brotherhood goals
Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more
Actress Saumya Tandon of Bhabhi Ji Ghar Par Hain fame opens up on facing eve-teasing while growing up and more
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be actin
Bigg Boss 16: Shalin Bhanot breaks down as he is fed up with being taunted about acting on the show and says “ I can’t be acting for four months I also have emotions”
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”
Shark Tank India 2: Vineeta Singh gets emotional while investing in a healthy snack business; says, “I have seen those days…”
Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, t
Exclusive! “Shalin is a very good friend of mine, people forget that it is a show and people have participated to win; to win, they use Saam, Daam Dand, Bhed", actor and comedian Balraj Syal talks about Bigg Boss 16 and who he thinks will be the winner
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani breaks his silence on whether he will do the next season of Bigg Boss and thanks Salman Khan for giving
Exclusive! Arjun Bijlani breaks his silence on whether he will do the next season of Bigg Boss and thanks Salman Khan for giving opportunities to television stars in Bollywood