Maddam Sir’s Gulki Joshi and Shilpa Shinde’s war of words heats up

MUMBAI: Maddam Sir, known for its cop comedy, keeps its viewers hooked on the show. The sitcom stars Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor in the lead roles. Actors like Ashwani Rathore, Ajay Jadhav and Satyapal among others, play pivotal roles in the show. This cop comedy focuses on social issues and tries to give a message to everyone in a light-hearted way.

Maddam Sir recently completed 700 episodes and it was a big milestone for the team and it has become one of the most successful shows on the channel. Actress Shilpa Shinde joined the show a few weeks ago for a cameo. Her track has now ended but a friction has erupted between her and lead actress Gulki Joshi. It all started after an interview of Shilpa, where she stated, “Chaapne ka kaam ho raha tha show mein, and the actors seemed disinterested since the show was ending soon”.

Gulki responded to this later saying,“The audience is the best judge. I think there are two kinds of people in this world. One who thrives on positivity and the other who thrives on negativity... you know who is what.”

Of course it didn't end there as Shilpa later shared a video making fun of Gulki and Sonali Naik saying, “Teen saal tumhara show itna ganda hota toh Shilpa Shinde tum logon ke show mein aati kya? Tum logon ko khush hona chhaiye ki koi achhi cheez ho rahi hai. Obviously, tum logon ko fame ke baare mein kya pata hai, kyunki tumne kya dekha hai. Chhaapo kaam ho raha tha, aap logon ki jo jalan dikh rahi thi, aap set pe nahi aate the aapke duplicate ke saath kaam ho raha tha, show band ho raha hai isliye aap logon ka attitude jo tha, woh sachhai bolne se aapko takleef hui?”

Shilpa also added that her presence in the show has boosted the ratings of the show. Reacting to Gulki's comments, shilpa said, “It’s a joke. Who is Gulki Joshi and what has she done in her career? She has become popular because of me. Given my remuneration, it’s not easy to afford me.”She added, “I will only play the lead role from now on. Mujhe doosre logon ko meri wajah se footage nahi dena hai.”

Gulki then reacted saying, ‘Shilpa started shooting with us and we were cordial. She shot for about a week and one more day to wrap up her track. Apparently, she was angry on the last day of the shoot. In an interview, she said our show was wrapping up and hum chhapne ka kaam karte hain, actors ka mann nahi hai kaam karne mein. I don’t know what prompted her to say these things. Around the same time, I was asked about it in an interview and I said that if we were disinterested, the show wouldn’t have run for so long and the audience is a better judge of who is deserving and who isn’t. That was it! I am still trying to figure out how that was so offensive that she posted a video making nasty comments about us, and even abusing us.”

