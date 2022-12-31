Maddam Sir touches 700 Episodes; Yukti Kapoor shares This THROWBACK video from set

MUMBAI :Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers updated with the happenings around and behind the scenes of their favorite TV shows and celebrities. Sony SAB's Maddam Sir is one of the most popular cop-based comedy-drama series on the small screen. The show stars Gulki Joshi, Sonali Naik, Priyanshu Singh, Yukti Kapoor, and Bhavika Sharma in the lead roles. Pankhuri Awasthy is back on the show as Mira G.

Maddam Sir is one of the most successful comedy shows on TV and one of its kind. It’s a fresh plot and people love to watch Haseena Malik and the Mahila Police Thana in action.

However, the audience doesn’t just await the episodes, but also what happens behind the scenes on the show and the ongoings in the lives of their favorite TV stars!

Now, we recently came across a BTS video from the sets of the show and it got us very happy!

Maddam Sir is soon to touch the mark of 700 episodes and on the same occasion, Yukti Kapoor who plays the character of Karishma Singh, shared a throwback video from the set. It’s a clip from the Mahurat day, back in February, 2020. Check out!

Check out the post here!

Maddam Sir has come a long way and the characters have created a space for themselves in the hearts of the audience and doesn’t plan on slowing down!

700 episodes is a big achievement and we congratulate the team!

