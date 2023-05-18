Madhu DasSharma: To Portray The Character Of Chaaya Was Not So Easy

MUMBAI: Madhu DasSharma is a well-known face of the modelling world. She has walked for various designers and brands across India like Femina, Jashn, Tressme, Anita Dongre, Kingfisher, Shopperstop, Feathership, Friendship, Global Desi, Mandira Bedi and many more.

After many years of struggle like many aspiring models and actors, she made her debut as a lead actress with the Hindi/Telugu film 'The Last Horror'. After the movie, she didn't stop the mid-way and got the opportunity as a main lead of the short film 'Chhaaya (Truth)'. The movie has received lots of appreciation from the audience. Madhu DasSharma has bagged several awards for her natural acting in this short film.

Talking about the film, Madhu DasSharma said, "It is a story of saving girl-child and save their future. I am proud to portray the role of Chhaaya in the film which depicts how her life changed completely after she gets married and when she decided to adopt a girl -child from the heap of wastage."

Talking about the role and to portray the character, Madhu said "I'm very grateful to my director and script writer for choosing me for the role of Chhaaya. It was a bit tough for me but after consistently hard work and observing the character of a waste-picker girl, I've tried given my best. She further added, "I'm very grateful for my parents for being the support system of my life."