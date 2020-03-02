Madhura Naik and Chetan Hansraj to appear in Dangal TV’s Alif Laila

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on a forefront reporting exclusively about Dangal TV’s Alif Laila.

The show is produced by Triangle Films featuring Ankit Arora and Shiny Doshi in the lead roles.

Every story revolves around a different set of actors. We already reported about Parag Tyagi and Ravee Gupta being part of one of the episodes.

Now, we hear that actors namely Madhura Naik, who has been part of the shows like Tumhari Paakhi, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, Kasautii Zindagii Kay and amongst others and Chetan Hansraj, who was last seen in Haiwaan, has been roped in for the show.

Our sources inform that Chetan will play a magician while Madhura will depict the character of a chudail (witch).

We could not get through actors for their comment.

Triangle Films have produced successful shows on TV namely Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, Kaleerein, Hatim, Siya ke Ram, Prem ya paheli- Chandrakanta and currently bankrolls Naag Kanya on Dangal TV.