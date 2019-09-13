News

Madhuri Dixit and Sunny Deol recreate their song from Tridev after 30 years

After winning over the audience’s hearts for decades, Madhuri Dixitand Sunny Deolwill once again make their hearts skip a beat with their performance on the set of COLORS’ Dance Deewane. 

We have all had ourselves hum the tune of the famous 90’s song “Mein Teri Mohabbat Mein Ghayal Hojaunga”, and now, the Bollywood icons will recreate the moment on Dance Deewane in the Deol family special episode. 

The audience were roaring with excitement and happiness as they lived the moment that once again came alive on the stage after 30 years. 

