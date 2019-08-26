Madhuri Dixit celebrates Janmashthami on the sets of Dance Deewane

After adding 4 more contestants from the wild card episode, Dance Deewane is set for a new beginning with 19 contestants from three generations. As Janmashthami is around the corner and the festival marks the birth of Lord Krishna, the contestants this week will be seen celebrating this festival through their performances.

To mark the occasion, young contestants Vihaan Trivedi and Tweesha Patel (4 years and 5 years old respectively) did a special performance on Janmashtami. Vihaan was dressed as little Lord Krishna and Tweesha as Radha. They performed a very ‘natkhat’ act on the song ‘Kisna hai’ which got them much accolades from the judges. After the performance Madhuri Dixit expressed her wish to feed ‘maakhan’ to Vihaan just like Yashoda Maiyaa. Not only that, to celebrate the festival in full fervor and to follow the customs, a dahi handi mandal accompanied the contestants to make a human pyramid and break the dahi handi.

It was a euphoric moment which excited Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia joined the contestants on the stage to dance on some iconic Gokulashtami songs. The episode promises to be non-stop entertainment as the contestants and judges celebrate the pious occasion of Janmasthami.