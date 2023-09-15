Madhuri Dixit Recreates 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya' with Judge Neeti Mohan on Sa Re Ga Ma Pa

Madhuri Dixit

MUMBAI: After the raging success of its previous season, Zee TV's iconic singing reality show, Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has returned with a bang, featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges, and Aditya Narayan as the host. This weekend, viewers will get to watch a ‘Ganeshotsav’ special episode with the country’s sweetheart in the house - Madhuri Dixit.  In this memorable episode, Nishtha Sharma and Ronita Banerjee teamed up for a captivating duet, enthralling the audience with their renditions of 'Aaja Nachle' and 'Mera Piya Ghar Aaya.' To everyone's delight, the legendary Madhuri Dixit graced the stage in response to popular demand and danced to her timeless hit alongside Judge Neeti Mohan and the talented contestants.
 
Madhuri Dixit in a beautiful purple saree with golden embroidery and Neeti Mohan in a pearl white ensemble made everyone’s heart skip a beat!   

While praising the contestants, Madhuri Dixit said, “I have to say such an entertaining performance you both have given today. I really like your chemistry. Both of you tried to make the songs yours and grooved to the beats of it along with singing, which is just commendable. I wonder how you manage your breath with all that exertion. I suppose that is the true hallmark of a great singer. Your performance made us want to dance, hence, I would like to appreciate your performance by doing this …(doing her trademark tapori whistle).”
 
While the diva wins everyone’s hearts with her dance moves, enjoy the performances by all the contestants on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, they will surely make you go - Ganpati Bappa Morya!
 
Witness the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Ganeshutsav special episode this Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm, only on Zee TV!

Madhuri Dixit Neeti Mohan Sa re ga ma pa Himesh Reshammiya Anu Malik Aditya Narayan Nishtha Sharma Ronita Banerjee   Tellychakkar
