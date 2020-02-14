Madhurima refuses to perform with Sidharth during the finale of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has always been a show about controversies and brawls. The show is in its 13th season and we can say that it takes us back to the chaos which we witnessed in the season 4 of the show.

Now the house always witnesses some of the other controversies as the fights in the house go out of control.

In the recent episode, it was shocking to see Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh’s fight in Bigg Boss 13 has always been the talking point inside and outside of the house.

The show nearing to its finale and the race for the winner is just getting more intense. Now it’s been four months since the show premiered and since the viewers have seen huge fights that take place on the show, Asim and Siddarth got violent with each other and were punished for the same.

Bigg Boss keeps reminding the contestants of the no physical violence rule in the house but there are no surprises there as the housemates keep forgetting them. Madhurima Tuli was removed on the show as she hit Vishal with the pan and showed violence in the show.

Well, as per media reports it seems that the makers of the show had approached Madhurima and Vishal to perform but Madurima refused to perform with Vishal, and she said that she will only perform if it’s a solo act.

Well, there are no surprises there as whatever happened in the Bigg Boss house it is not an easy thing to forget.