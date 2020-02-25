Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh REKINDLE their love!

MUMBAI: Well, Well, Well!

Hold your horses!

Before you jump into any conclusion let us inform you that ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli have come together for Zee TV’s special episode titled Salaam-E-Ishq.

Vishal was one of the wild card entries on Bigg Boss 13 while Madhurima, who had participated with him as an ex-girlfriend on Nach Baliye season 9, followed him inside the house soon after.

Vishal and Madhurima have constantly been in the news but all the wrong reasons. The actors became a hot topic of discussion when Madhurima had made the frying pan famous when she hit Vishal with the pan on his butt in Bigg Boss 13 house.

And now we hear that post Bigg Boss 13, the duo have come together for a romantic act for Salaam-E-Ishq where Zee TV will celebrate love by showcasing two hour special episode featuring romantic performances.

We have already reported about Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur and Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma will perform on some romantic dance numbers.

Viewers can look forward to watching to Salaam-E-Ishq on 29 February at 6.30pm.