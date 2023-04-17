Madhurima Tuli’s Fashion Game Is Majorly Dominated By Black Outfits – Here’s Why

Madhurima Tuli

MUMBAI: With the onset of summer, we have all been migrating towards making comfortable fashion choices. But looks like Madhurima Tuli is choosing to not go so much on the quintessential path, yes, rather she is letting black attires dominate her wardrobe and more of her fashion choices. Not that we are complaining, but legend has it that black isn’t the most recommended colour for a sunny day. But who cares it's 2023 and fashion has evolved so much that colour is no more a barrier. Having said that, we quite applaud Madhurima for being experimental with her love for black outfits. 

Talking about her love for black outfits, Madhurima says, “I have always been inclined towards black outfits. In fact, 60 per cent of my wardrobe is filled with outfits that are black in colour and it is so because the shade is absolutely versatile and it makes you look so stunning.” Having said that you ought to check out these pictures of our lady in black – Madhurima Tuli. 

On the work front, Madhurima has some interesting projects in the pipeline. She will be soon seen in some OTT shows the details of which will be revealed super soon. Till then stay tuned!

