Madirakshi Mundle from Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki plans a surprise for her Mother this Mother’s Day

MUMBAI: Madirakshi Mundle from Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki has planned a surprise for her mother this Mother’s Day. The actress who is known for her role of Maa Lakshmi role in the show is spending her time with her parents at home. Madirakshi who is her mom’s favorite, is known to be planning a surprise for her on ‘Mother’s Day.’

When spoken to the talented actress on her plans she said, My mother is not just my mother, she is more than that, I can tell that she is my best friend because we share everything with each other. This lockdown period has really made our bond stronger. We are spending more time with each and our talks are endless. It’s a beautiful feeling to be with her. My mother is everything to me. She is my lifeline. Her presence is everything that I always want.

Madirakshi further added, “This Mother’s Day I have few things lined up. I plan to cook her favorite meal and even bake a cake for her. Not only that I am planning to gift her a homemade suit with the saree that I had gifted her when I got my first salary. The suit will have a beautiful embroidery designed as ‘Mother and Daughter’. I just want to make this day special. I wish everyone a ‘Happy Mother’s Day.

Madirakshi Mundle who is widely followed has inspired people to always love their mother. Being a prime example, she is making use of this opportunity and is been taking care of her.

Cheers to Madirakhi’s efforts on this Mother’s Day to her amazing Mom who has always been a fabulous friend.