Mahabharat premiered yet again for the 'youth of the nation!'

MUMBAI: India’s leading GEC, Star Plus has yet again listened to wishes of the viewers and has started premiering everyone's favourite show Mahabharat on the small screen. While the show is re-running on the channel, Star plus has taken up the task of understanding the epic story's relevance even in today’s times and boosting the morale by taking this fascinating story of Mahabharata to the 'youth of this nation'.

Although this generation has set their bars of seeing the content of certain production values and quality, Mahabharat has been packaged with combining modern technology with intense story-telling, which aims to cultivate young audiences for this legendary saga. Moreover, Star Plus had invested heavily on production and scale to ensure that the second-longest epic of the world presents a magnificent narrative and a visual treat, especially for young audiences. Aware of the fact that this generation prefers to watch content which is groundbreaking and realistic, every detail of the show had been painstakingly put together, including the costumes, weapons and jewellery that have been designed after years of research, in order to make it more authentic and appealing!

In addition to this, young and gorgeous actress Rhea Sharma, co-star of Shaheer Sheikh (who plays the role of Arjun in Mahabharat) from Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke shared, "Apart from exploring my hidden talents and trying out new hobbies amidst all the chaos and stress, I have found out another thing which is really keeping me entertained that is nothing but binge-watching Mahabharat. I must say my co-star Shaheer never stops amusing me with his talent. Moreover, with an amazing storyline in place, the show is definitely keeping me glued to the television."Adding further, the young fame of Kullfi Kumar Bajewala, Aakriti Sharma said, "During this period of the lockdown the only thing, I am binge-watching apart from cartoons and my favourite Simpsons is Mahabharat. I am loving it."

Well, that's not it, the show has a mind-boggling creative association ranging from writer Salim Khan, noted author Devdutt Pattanaik, Oscar-winning designer Bhanu Athaiya, music directors Ajay-Atul and Ismail Darbar, action director Ram Shetty and Omang Kumar as a set designer, the show promises to set a new benchmark yet again!