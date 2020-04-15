Mahabharata changed the lives of THESE actors and how

MUMBAI: The Mahabharata is one of the two greatest epics of India, the other being the Ramayana. These two popular mythological drama series are back these days and have taken everyone down the memory lane.

Mahabharata is one of the greatest stories viewers got to see over the years and there's no comparison to this in any way. From the casting to presenting the past in the most beautiful way, the makers left no stone unturned to thrill the viewers and keep them hooked to the screen.

Mahabharata saw a lot of newcomers who fortunately went on to become the biggest stars after delivering stellar performances in the show.

While Mahabharata created a lot of impact in our lives, not many are aware but it did the same with the actors too who were a part of this epic show.

So, here are some interesting things you need to know on how Mahabharata changed the lives of these actors in a good way.

1. Mukesh Khanna played the role of Bhism in the show. The actor got so deeply involved in his role that he took the oath of celibacy and decided to follow this in his own life and remained unmarried.

2. Nazneen Khan played the role of Kunti. The role created such a deep impact on her life that she changed her religion from Islam to Sanatana Dharma (Hinduism).

3. Firoj Khan was seen as Arjun in the show. The actor was so enthralled with his character that he ended up changing his name as Arjun in real life.

4. There were so many actors from the show who got completely into the skin of their character and it became difficult for them to get back into their normal life. Many felt that there is nothing left in their lives after they shot for the last episode.

Well, we can only say that how these actors took their characters so seriously was one of the major reasons behind the show's success.

Mahabharata was produced by B.R Chopra and directed by his son Ravi Chopra.

