Mahajan Group prepares for their grand 75th Anniversary in Sony SAB’s Vanshaj

Mahajan

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's Vanshaj captivates viewers with its compelling storyline, weaving together family conflicts, political drama, and complex relationships within a prosperous business dynasty. As the narrative unfolds, Yuvika, portrayed by Anjali Tatrari, emerges as a determined Mahajan, eager to establish her worthiness within the empire and carve out her own space. With each step, Yuvika strives to prove her mettle and make a mark amidst the Mahajan family. In the upcoming episodes, Yuvika is entrusted with the crucial task of creating an AV for the 75th anniversary of the Mahajan business and sees this as an opportunity to showcase her creativity and make a lasting impact.

However, the journey ahead for Yuvika has its challenges. A new method, devised by DJ, emerges as a cunning strategy to pull Yuvika down. As the stakes grow higher, Yuvika finds herself facing unexpected obstacles and encounters resistance from within the Mahajan empire. As the 75th-anniversary approaches she pours her heart and soul into creating a captivating AV about Mahajan’s journey in establishing a successful business, showcasing her talent, creativity, and commitment to the Mahajan legacy. The pressure mounts, but Yuvika's unwavering belief in herself and her abilities drives her forward. 

Will Yuvika be able to prove herself when entrusted with the crucial task of creating the AV for the anniversary event? 

Anjali Tatrari, who plays the character of Yuvika, said, “While Yuvika has made her way to the Mahajan house, she still has to make her mark as a person who is capable of carrying the business forward and she strives her best to put together a great showcase of the work done by the Mahajan Group particularly celebrating the role of Dadababu (played by Puneet Issar). But like all her endeavours so far, this task is also full of challenges. It will be interesting to see if Yuvika with her determination overcomes the obstacles that come up along the way.”

To know what’s in store for Yuvika and her challenging journey ahead, tune in to Sony SAB's Vanshaj every Monday to Saturday at 10 PM

