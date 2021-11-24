Mahasati Anusuya Ne Liya Tridev Ko Shishu Banane Ka Pran

MUMBAI: The wait is over for &TV’s latest mythological gatha Baal Shiv that depicts the mythical katha of the mother and son, Mahasati Anusuya and Baal Shiv, and their eternal bond. The show premiered on 23rd November and presents viewers two contrasting worlds - one in Kailash parvat and another showing the Gurukul.

As sunrises on the magnificent snow-caped Kailash with floral archanas to Lord Shiva and Devi Parvati, in Gurukul Mahasati Anusuya (Mouli Ganguly) makes the barren land green by performing tapasya. Mahasati Anusuya, who is the perfect balance of compassion and determination, imparts knowledge and cultivates discipline to the students at the Gurukul. However, when she punishes Devi Indrani’s son for inappropriate behaviour at the Gurukul, Devi Indrani insults her for not understanding a child’s pain as she has never become a mother.

Sharing more on the interesting track, Mouli Ganguly, Mahasati Anusuya of &TV’s Baal Shiv shares, “We all have been eagerly waiting for the first few episodes to go on-air and it is finally aired on &TV for viewers to watch. I believe the audience will appreciate the narrative and representation of all the characters. As the headteacher of Gurukul, Anusuya takes care of its children as her own, imparts the best of her knowledge and cultivates discipline in them. However, Devi Indrani insults Anusuya, accuses her of imperfection and questions her capability. In the Mahasabha, Mahasati Anusuya vows to see Tridev as her children.” Siddharth Arora, Mahadev of &TV’s Baal Shiv adds, “The impressive depiction of Kailash Parvat and the way Mahadev has been represented in Baal Shiv is truly first-of-its-kind on Indian television. Mahadev ensures that he dedicates time to all his priorities. Mahasati Anusuya attracts his attention. The narrative is extremely engaging and entertaining and I am confident people will be enjoy the show thoroughly.”



