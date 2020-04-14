Mahesh Bhupathi shares a picture with Lara and Saira to wish fans on Easter; fan calls them a ‘Stunning family’

MUMBAI: Tennis star Mahesh Bhupathi, who is married to Bollywood actress Lara Dutta, never forgets to wish his fans and followers on special occasions.

Recently, on the occasion of Easter, he took to his Instagram handle and shared a beautiful family picture.

Mahesh, his better half Lara Dutta and daughter Saira were all smiles as they posed for the click. He mentioned in his caption how grateful he was to spend the day with his family during this challenging time.

Wishing everyone on the occasion of Easter, the Tennis star wrote, “Wish you all a Very Happy Easter from our family to yours. In these challenging times very thankful to be able spend the day listening to our Easter service , family lunch and now I think it’s time for a siesta”

Fans too wished the adorable family on the occasion. One social media user wrote, “Stunning family. Happy Easter,” while another added, “Dear Mahesh, Wishing you very Happy and blessed Easter.”

Check out Mahesh Bhupathi’s post here:

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi are one of the most adorable celebrity couples. The tennis star and the Bollywood actress tied the knot in the year 2011. They welcomed Saira on 20 January 2012.