Mahesh Pandey: This year, I have moved closer towards success

MUMBAI: Producer Mahesh Pandey says that the previous has been a great year for me and he has got the chance to learn a lot. The writer-turned producer produced his first show Vidya this year. “It has been a mixed year, I have learned a lot this year, struggled for success. I won't say I am successful but I am somewhere near that. I am satisfied that Luv Kush, the show that I am writing. It is reaching 100 episodes, which is a milestone. Vidya is doing well too. I won't call it a successful year, it has been an average year and I have to do very well in 2020,” he says

Ask him what he is expecting from 2020 and he says, “I am expecting that our company gets two more shows next year.”

The producer says that not much change has come about in TV this year, and a lot more can be done. “I didn't find any change, it's not that we are not trying as content makers to come up with new and innovative shows and one thing we saw was that different shows are being made on different topics like Vidya, Chhoti Sardarni, ShubhAarambh, Ishaaro Ishaaro Mein. Earlier, we used to fear to try new thing, I feel we will get to see many new things next year,” he says.

Talking about his New Year resolution, he says, “I want to stay fit as I am getting good work and I want to be healthy enough to do it. So, to be healthy and stay fit is my resolution.”