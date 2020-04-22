Mahhi Vij is grateful to have daughter Tara by her side during quarantine

MUMBAI: The pandemic of Convid - 19 has got everyone self-quarantined. The government has imposed 21 days of lockdown. All the transport facilities have been suspended among other services.

The celebrities are trying their level best to keep themselves occupied. They are engaging in all things productive such as cooking, cleaning, reading and learning new things. A lot of celebrities are also taking out time by doing several LIVE sessions.

A lot of people are finding the lockdown as a curse and are cribbing for it to be lifted asap. However, actress Mahhi Vij has a different opinion. She is happy that herself and husband Jay Bhanushali are spending quality time with their new born.

Mahhi wrote a heartfelt message about her daughter Tara wherein she also applauded the expecting mothers.

She wrote: “I am very grateful that Tara was born before this COVID 19 pandemic. Throughout the pregnancy I used to be so stressed out about every small thing. Also I appreciate all the pregnant women who have delivered or going to deliver, just know that you all are super strong... The year 2020 is going to be a memorable one for all the parents, to tell our kids how they were born and what the situations were when they were inside theirs Mumma’s tummy! To all the brave women I wish each and every one all the luck, love and happiness. And one positive thing about Covid 19 for us would be that we are so busy with Tara with playing and taking care of her that we don’t get bored at all unlike others. We are totally enjoying this quality time with our little one and all our loved ones... #MotherhoodWithMahhi.”

