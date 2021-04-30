News

Mahika Sharma: My parents were disappointed when I came to Mumbai to act

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2021 04:07 PM
Mumbai

MUMBAI: Actress Mahika Sharma, who has been seen in shows such as "F.I.R" and "Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai", says that her parents never wanted her to become an actress.

"I remember my parents never supported me to pursue a career here, in the entertainment industry. I came to Mumbai, disappointing them. I had no source or contact in this new city," she recalls.

The actress says that she turned to spirituality and prayer to sustain herself.

"I gained guts by just trusting Lord Hanuman, and always had a pocket Hanuman Chalisa with me. I still keep the book with me whenever I go out with a trust that it protects and helps me," she says.

Now, she says that her mother has slowly warmed up to her being an actress.

"My dad is not there anymore but I have my mom now. I wasn't even in touch with her and we only started communicating last year, since the pandemic. We are talking to each other now and she loves me," she says.

SOURCE : IANS 

Tags Mahika Sharma F.I.R Tu Mere Agal Bagal Hai TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See