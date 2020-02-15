Mahima Makwana and Jigyasa Singh set major friendship goals

MUMBAI: Mahima Makwana is an Indian television actress who started her career with Balika Vadhu wherein she played the role of Gauri. Later, she was seen in Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke which made her a household name. She played the role of Rachna in it. Makwana is a Mumbaikar born and brought up in Dahisar. The actress started auditioning at the age of 10 and appeared in a few commercials. Makwana got her first break in Mohe Rang De on Colors TV. She is currently seen portraying the role of Rani in popular television show, Shubharambh, which airs on Colors TV.

On the other hand, Jigyasa Singh is seen playing the role of Heer in one of the leading shows, Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. She is famously known as Thapki Chaturvedi for her performance in Thapki Pyaar Ki. Jigyasa was born in Jaipur, India.

Both Mahima and Jigyasa are associated with Colors TV shows. They are now to be seen making their bond stronger, posting pictures together and having fun. Both the actresses shared the same picture. Mahima captioned her picture as, “I made a new friend, and She’s a cutie!” On the other hand, Jigyasa wrote beside the picture, “Prettiest of all inside and out !!” Farhina Parez showed her tenderness by commenting, “I am feeling bit possessive.”

