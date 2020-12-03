Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra's new song “Kamaal Karte Ho” is out now

MUMBAI: Much to everyone’s delight, the song brings spotlight to their oh-so-famous chemistry.The song invokes emotions of – love, loss and heartbreak.

No doubt they are most admired actors on Indian television today that most of the directors, composers, singers, labels wish to work with them.

Presented by HRS Entertainment & Rishabh Puri, sung by Afsana Khan and composed by Goldboy, “Kamaal Karte Ho” will tug your heartstrings instantly.

Mahira Sharma says “Kamaal Karte Ho is a testament to the fact that good songs will find their way into the hearts of the audience. It warms the cockles of the hearts with its mellifluous composition”

Paras Chhabra says “It’s a beautiful track. We have tried to explore emotions of sadness and love through this song, hope audience likes it as much as we do".