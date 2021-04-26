Mahira Sharma poses cutely as Paras Chhabra clicks her pictures, take a look

MUMBAI: The most loved duo of Bigg Boss 13, Mahira Sharma and Paras Chhabra have set an example of what true friendship looks like. The duo who is in Dubai currently are shooting for a song together which has been rendered by Asees Kaur. But what's not to be missed is the fun the duo had in their off time.

In a recent post, Paras posted his picture holding a camera where he said "Smile plzz @officialmahirasharma <---- check her profile to see the clicks". Whereas Mahira posted a series of photographs which was clicked by Paras and the actress wrote the caption as "What's your mood today" with a camera emoji alongside which she also tagged Paras.

The chemistry of Mahira-Paras affectionately called as 'Pahira' is loved by all their fans worldwide. The duo who starred in a couple of superhit music videos will be soon seen in two music videos back to back.