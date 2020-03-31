Mahira Sharma said ‘no’ to Naagin 4 as she didn't want to play negative at this point

MUMBAI: Mahira Sharma is a popular face of the small screen. She was recently seen in the reality show Bigg Boss 13. Post the reality show, she collaborated with her BB housemate Paras Chhabra for a romantic single titled Baarish.

Recently, there were reports that the actress was approached to join Ekta Kapoor's supernatural drama Naagin 4 post her controversial reality show. However, Mahira said 'no' to it.

Speaking about the reason for not taking up the show, Mahira said to SpotboyE.com, "I was approached by the creatives for Naagin 4. In fact, I visited the sets as well. But since I was looking for some challenging positive roles, I felt that I wasn’t up for taking up a negative part at this point. So I did not," and then added, "I am glad my decision was taken well."

The actress also said, "At this time, I am praying for global well-being and waiting to get back to entertain my fans, they have showered so much of love on me."

After Mahira, the offer went to Rashami Desai. She plays Shalaka in Naagin 4 and her performance has managed to win the hearts of fans and audience.