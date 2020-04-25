Mahira Sharma, Shraddha Arya And Anjum Fakih's dancing video is sure to energize you

MUMBAI: Kundali Bhagya is a spin-off of Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha's Kumkum Bhagya. Shraddha Arya, who essays the role of Dr Preeta, has won a lot of accolades from the viewers for her character. Moreover, Shraddha's sizzling chemistry with Dheeraj Dhoopar is another reason for the popularity which is why the show is topping the TRP ratings. The show has successfully managed to hold its position for weeks at a stretch.

Today, we came across a video of Preetha aka Shraddha, Srishti aka Anjum Fakih and Bigg Boss 13 contestant Mahira Sharma. In case you have forgotten, Mahira was a part of the show as a bride to Karan Luthra aka Dheeraj. Even though Ms Sharma and Preetha were not on good terms onscreen, for obvious reasons, they are quite the opposite in real life

The video which was shared by one of their fan clubs sees the trio dancing their heart out on the tunes of Sonakshi Sinha's Mungda song.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE