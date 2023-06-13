“Maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft”, says Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum actor Kitu Gidwani

MUMBAI :The engaging narrative of Sony Entertainment Television’s ‘Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum,’ has recently seen the much in love duo - Shivendra (Jay Bhanushali) and Surilii (Tina Datta) get married. Facing the wrath of Damayanti Devi (Kitu Gidwani) as they arrive at the Barot Mansion, the newlyweds try hard to win her love and support. But the traditionalist matriarch refuses to come to terms with what she considers a huge betrayal by her eldest son and believes Surilii will bring with her a wind of change that will shatter the foundation of the royal Barot family. Damayanti is now adamant about eliminating Surilii from the Barot Mansion and Shivendra’s life. The tension is tangible as Damayanti claims that their love and marriage is a mere façade and she challenges Surilii, saying she won’t be able to survive longer than 20 days in the palace.
 
Speaking about this intense sequence, Kitu Gidwani, who portrays Damayanti Devi, says, “Out of all emotions, ‘anger’ is an aspect that really must look authentic on-screen. It is a formidable task as an actor must genuinely experience it within themselves, and channel it through their expressions. However, expressing anger while playing the role of Damayanti poses an even greater challenge, as the Rani Maa must remain composed even in the face of a shattered world. Damayanti's anger is intertwined with feelings of betrayal, heartbreak, and sorrow, making it especially difficult to deliver this wide range of emotions to the viewers. The combination of maintaining the character's persona, while still exhibiting anger, adds a whole new level of difficulty to the craft and I’m really enjoying this challenge.”
 
Don't forget to tune in to Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum every Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m., exclusively on Sony Entertainment Television

 

 

