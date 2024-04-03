Maira Mehra, aka Dalchini, from Dangal TV's show Dalchini shares insight about her journey and much more! Deets Inside-

Ravi Dubey

MUMBAI : Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Dangal TV's show Dalchini has gained immense popularity among the audience. Dalchini, starring Rohit Chaudhary (Tej) and Maira Mehra (Falak, Dalchini), has reached great heights, and Rohit and Maira have become household names. The audience has shown immense love and appreciation for the show and its characters.

Dalchini tells the story of Falak, a young lady from a small town who, in spite of her lack of formal education, finds her love and knack for cooking. Her path is not without difficulties, though, and yet she has to manage a twisted relationship with Rajrani, her mother-in-law, who herself is a skilled chef. Complexities and tension increase when the two women, who have quite distinct personalities and cooking abilities, meet together. It will be intriguing to witness how Dalchini tackles this twisted equation with her mother-in-law!

Maira Mehra writes about the role of Falak (Dalchini) in Dangal TV's show Dalchini. Maira Mehra previously portrayed the role of Prerna in the Star Plus show Pandya Store. The audience has been garnering Maira Mehra and Rohit Chaudhary's applause and praise for their show, Dalchini. Maira Mehra, also known as Dalchini, has become a household name.

Maira Mehra, aka Dalchini, from Dangal TV's show Dalchini shares," The journey has been super exciting but a rollercoaster one as well. I started my career with Zed TV's Kumkum Bhagya, and by God's grace, my journey has been a stepping stone in my professional journey. The character of Dalchini is very accepting; she accepts her flaws and works on rectifying them. Dachini wants to learn new things and explore every moment of her life. The core ethics and ideology of Maira and Dalchini are similar. My mother has inculcated in me a lot of good things; she has made me courageous and independent. My journey from Kumkum Bhagya to Dalchini is a glorious one, and I have evovled as an actor and am still evovling."


Produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta, Dachini airs on Dangal TV at 9.30 p.m. from Monday to Saturday.
 

