'Maitree' actor Samarth Jurel gave up his career in cricket to become an actor

MUMBAI: Samarth Jurel, who has been receiving a lot of appreciation for his work in the television show 'Maitree', was a state level cricketer before he decided to become an actor.

His father was a cricketer and wanted Samarth to become a cricketer as well. But, Samarth left Indore by lying to his father that he will pursue cricket but ended up following his heart to become an actor. Everything seemed to have worked out for him but during his free time on the sets, Samarth likes to play cricket with his co-stars.

Elaborating on the same, Samarth Jurel said: "I always wanted to become an actor, but my father wanted me to ace in cricket only because he is a cricketer. Initially I ignored my feelings and became a cricketer, only for my father. In fact, I played at district and state level. But soon after that, I decided not to quit on my dreams, so without hurting my dad's feelings I lied to him saying that I am going to Mumbai to play cricket but actually opted for modelling and did theatre."

He continued: "One thing led to another and here I am doing what I love the most, being an actor. There are times I play cricket on set with my co-actors in the show, because I still have a soft spot for cricket in my heart, thanks to my father. So, from Abba nahi Manenge..., to convincing my father, I love every bit of this filmy journey of mine."

He considers his role of Harsh in 'Maitree' as a stepping-stone in his journey to follow his dreams.

"The journey from Indore to Mumbai definitely wasn't easy and giving up on a budding career to follow my love for acting, was the toughest decision I have made in my life. Having said that, playing this role of Harsh in 'Maitree' is a stepping-stone for me to turn my dreams into reality and I am really happy with how my journey is panning out", he added.

'Maitree' focuses on the exciting journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and her soul sister, Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have been inseparable since childhood. While they were sure that nothing can break their friendship and that they will remain the best of friends even after marriage, destiny had other plans for them.

'Maitree' airs on Zee TV.

