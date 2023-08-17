Maitree: Icchadhari Naagin Jhumki to turn Maitree’s family against her?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree, follows the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together. In the previous episodes viewers got to watch how Jhumki (Ishita Ganguly) who is an ‘Icchadhari Naagin’ has bitten Nandini to kill her, but Maitree managed to save her with the help of Nageshwar baba. And after that, Maitree got to know the real motive of Jhumki’s presence in Tiwari Sadan.

In the forthcoming episodes, Harsh will get to know the truth of Jhumki, but won’t be able to tell anyone because Jhumki will control his mind, as well as the rest of the family member’s. This will lead to family members asking Maitree to leave the house and the family. However, Jhumki will give Maitree two options- one is to leave the family and second to stay in the house but as a maid.

It will be interesting to watch what will Maitree do now? How will she save her family from the ‘Icchadhari Naagin’?

