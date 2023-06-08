Maitree’s Shrenu Parikh completes a decade in the television industry; says, “I owe it to my family and my lovely fans!”

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/06/2023 - 22:30
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular fiction show - Maitree - has become an integral part of everyone’s life. Following the journey of Maitree (Shrenu Parikh) and Nandini (Bhaweeka Chaudhary) who have gone through many ups and downs of life together, Maitree’s engaging storyline and relatable characters have kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In fact, in the recent episodes, viewers saw how Saaransh (played by Kunal Karan Kapoor) provoked Nandini against Maitree, making her so angry that she was even ready to kill her soul sister. Thankfully, Maitree and the entire family came to know about their true intentions in time and got Nandini and Saaransh arrested by the police. 

While Shrenu has been having a great time shooting for these topsy-turvy sequences, it seems that there are two reasons for her to celebrate. Not only did her fans enjoy watching her in a pregnant avatar, but Shrenu has also completed more than a decade in the television industry! Ten years ago, Shrenu had set foot into the dazzling world of entertainment, armed with raw talent and a burning passion for acting. She began her journey with small roles and has gone on to become a popular household name. Having said that, Shrenu is not taking it for granted. She says she owes everything to her family and her lovely fans and she vows to continue entertaining them with newer roles and experimenting with her characters whenever possible!

Shrenu Parikh said, “Not everyone knows, but I started my career with a modeling assignment, for which I got only Rs 700. Since I was 5 years old, I always wanted to become an actor. I would enact scenes from many shows and mimic the actors thinking of myself as an actor. No one actually knew me back then, but through a lot of hard work and dedication, I feel I have made a comfortable space for myself in the television industry. However, I am not taking it for granted and even after a decade in the industry, I will continue to entertain viewers by experimenting with my characters. I remember, in the initial days, I used to travel from Vadodara to Mumbai, give 6-8 auditions, and travel back to my hometown the same day. In fact, my parents also used to travel with me every time.”

She further added, "In the last 10 years of my career in the industry, Maitree is the first time I have played the role of a pregnant woman with a baby bump. It was a unique experience and while I have always watched such sequences on screen, I used to wonder what it would be like to have a baby bump and shoot. It was an interesting challenge, and I am blessed to have received so much love and appreciation from the team and my fans. Moreover, during my journey, I got to work with the best producers and channels. In fact, it is because of my lovely fans and the support of my family that I have been able to reach this stage. My parents have actually been there with me through thick and thin, they have given me unconditional love and support, and without them, this journey wouldn’t have been possible truly.  Hence, I would like to dedicate this decade to them and my lovely fans.”

While Shrenu is basking in the glory of completing a successful decade in the TV industry, in the upcoming episodes of the show, viewers will witness how Nandish will get stuck in a drug racket. But will Maitree be able to save Nandish from the drug racket? Or lose him forever?

To know what happens next, tune into Maitree every day at 6:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

