Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 03:00
Majari

MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones is paramount. The actress, who is known for her projects Fuleku and Main Tumhara, adds that parents must try and support their children when they are deciding what they want to do in life.

 “I feel that everyone has the right to make their own career choices. If we talk about today's times, we have a lot of options to make a working career, due to which everyone tries many different things. But unfortunately, many times we do not get support from our parents and family. They, too, are often right in their place because they want to see us settled. But if we get the support of our parents and families in what we want to do, then we can do our favourite work with great concentration and can make a very good career. So, I feel that parents should support their children,” she says.

Ask her if she feels that luck plays a big role in helping us decide what we want to do in life, and she says, “I believe in luck a lot, but just relying on luck and thinking that if we are destined to get it, then it will come to us doesn't work everytime. From my experience, I can say that if we work hard on our career, luck also supports us… as we say, God helps those who help themselves.”

To those who want to follow her career path, she says, “Those who follow me, those who get inspired by me, or those who want to become like me, I would just like to say to all of them that there is nothing better than hard work. No matter what work you do, whether you want to do theatre, you want to become an actor, you want to become an artist, a doctor, an engineer, anything… you will have to work hard. And if you are ready to work hard, then nothing can stop you, and you will definitely get success.”

Majari Mishra Fuleku Main Tumhara TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 02/26/2024 - 03:00

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time
MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones...
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
MUMBAI: Negative, toxic, and intriguing…this is how actor Anuj Kohli describes his role in the show Dahej Dassi. The...
Eklavya Sood talks about sharing the screen with Jennifer Winge in the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani!
MUMBAI: Eklavya Sood, who is part of the web series Raisinghani vs Raisinghani, is acting alongside actress Jennifer...
Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap
MUMBAI: Actor Prateek Kumar, who plays the role of Tanmay in the show Dabangii Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi, says that his...
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
MUMBAI: When it comes to their personal lives, knowing what to share, when to share and where to share are key aspects...
Sheeba Akashdeep: I try to see what’s in fashion, but I won’t kill myself over it!
MUMBAI: Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sheeba Akashdeep says that while she is someone who keeps a check on what’s in...
Recent Stories
Sikander
Sikander Kher talks about her mother and actress Kirron Kher, who quit acting for his sake
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Anuj
Anuj Kohli on being part of Do Dooni 4 Films's Dahej Daasi!
Prateek
Prateek Kumar opens up on being part of Dabangii: Mulgi Aayi Re Aayi post-time leap
Sherleen
Sherleen Dutt: The spotlight can be quite intense on actors’ personal lives
Dipika
Dipika Kakar opens up about Ruhaan's premature birth, Credits Shoaib Ibrahim for support
Dilip
Dilip Joshi: Inspiring! From backstage artist to a television superstar
Umar Riaz
Bigg Boss 15’s Umar Riaz opens up about supporting his brother Asim Riaz through post-breakup phase