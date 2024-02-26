Majari Mishra: Luck might not work for us every time

MUMBAI: When it comes to choosing professions, actress Manjari Mishra says that the support of our near and dear ones is paramount. The actress, who is known for her projects Fuleku and Main Tumhara, adds that parents must try and support their children when they are deciding what they want to do in life.

“I feel that everyone has the right to make their own career choices. If we talk about today's times, we have a lot of options to make a working career, due to which everyone tries many different things. But unfortunately, many times we do not get support from our parents and family. They, too, are often right in their place because they want to see us settled. But if we get the support of our parents and families in what we want to do, then we can do our favourite work with great concentration and can make a very good career. So, I feel that parents should support their children,” she says.

Ask her if she feels that luck plays a big role in helping us decide what we want to do in life, and she says, “I believe in luck a lot, but just relying on luck and thinking that if we are destined to get it, then it will come to us doesn't work everytime. From my experience, I can say that if we work hard on our career, luck also supports us… as we say, God helps those who help themselves.”

To those who want to follow her career path, she says, “Those who follow me, those who get inspired by me, or those who want to become like me, I would just like to say to all of them that there is nothing better than hard work. No matter what work you do, whether you want to do theatre, you want to become an actor, you want to become an artist, a doctor, an engineer, anything… you will have to work hard. And if you are ready to work hard, then nothing can stop you, and you will definitely get success.”