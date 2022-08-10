With a major back ache in tow, will Wagle Ki Duniya’s Vandana be able complete her big catering order?

Wagle Ki Duniya

MUMBAI: Wagle Ki Duniya – Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey is Sony SAB’s though provoking family drama that offers its viewers a keen insight into the life of a common man. With its relatable characters and compelling storyline, Wagle Ki Duniya engages its viewers through honest learnings and leaves them with a heart-warming feeling. In the last few episodes viewers saw Sakhi Wagle (Chinmayee Salvi) struggle to make a decision and follow her dreams to study abroad.

The upcoming track will follow Vandana Wagle (Pariva Pranati) on a mission to complete her big catering order. However, her back ache will pose as an issue. Determined as she always is, Vandana will do her level best to finish this large preparation but, without any help from the Wagle family it’s going to be a struggle. Will Vandana make it to finish line with no help? 

Is this challenge going to be a setback for Vandana? 

Pariva Pranati, who essays the role of Vandana Wagle, said, “Vandana is always trying to do her best. Be it daily household chores or starting her own business, she always puts her best foot forward. However, like every mother, Vandana often overlooks her own health to look after her family. It is har ghar ki kahani! I think her determination to finish what she starts is an inspiration to not only me but also to all women who balance their families and jobs. The viewers will definitely find a part of themselves in Vandana and her innocent imperfections.” 

Tune in to watch Wagle Ki Duniya: Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey only on Sony SAB every Monday to Saturday at 9.00 PM

