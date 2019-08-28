Major fight between Popatlal and Bhide in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah

MUMBAI: Sonu has finally returned in SAB TV’s Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah (Neela Telefilms).



As we know, she returns from her educational trip from Delhi to reunite with her parents, Tapu Sena, and the rest of Gokuldham’s residents. The residents welcome her back by singing, dancing, and making merry.



Now that Sonu is back, the entire Gokuldham society is in high spirits.



However, the excitement won’t last for long!



In the upcoming episodes, a heated argument breaks out between Patrakar Popatlal and Bhide, and no one knows what is going to happen next in Gokuldham.



What led to the fight between Bhide and Popatlal?