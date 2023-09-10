Major Revelation! Shafaq Naaz reveals THIS when asked something related to her Ex

Shafaq is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others.
Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 17:41
shafaq naaz

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a popular name in the television industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now and has created a name for herself. 

Shafaq is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others. 

The actress won several accolades for her role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.  Shafaq's latest project was ‘Dancing On The Grave’ where she played the role of Shakereh.

Dancing on the Grave is an Indian True crime docu-series based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case. The film was directed by Patrick Graham for Amazon Prime Video and is produced by India Today.

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz opens up on getting offers to play a mother's role after doing Mahabharat: That show was a complete different thing but I was shocked when I was offered to play a mother's role at the age of 20

Shafaq is the sister of Sheezan Khan and was appreciated for the way she stood by him and supported him through and through.

Shafaq keeps posting stories on social media platforms to keep her fans updated while her fans love all the stories that come from her side and also love to know her personal side of life.

Now, Shafaq Naaz was recently asked about what she does to clothes of her ex-boyfriend. This video, along with Shafaq’s answer to the question, was posted on Shafaq’s Instagram profile.

Surely this revelation is major but at the same time, very hilarious. Check out the story below:

Also read - EXCLUSIVE! Shafaq Naaz on facing online trolling for her choice of clothes: “I had posted a picture in a bikini on social media and it was very difficult for them to digest that I am wearing this”

Tell us what you think about Shafaq’s reply, in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Shafaq Naaz Falaq Naazz Sheezan Khan Alibaba Khatron Ke Khiladi Bigg Boss OTT Bigg Boss TV news Mahabharat Star Plus Sony Sab TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Mon, 10/09/2023 - 17:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
MUMBAI: Khatron Ke Khiladi is one of the most loved reality shows on television and has had a successful run of eleven...
Aarya season 3 teaser out! Sushmita Sen is back as the Sherni, here is when the season 3 will release
MUMBAI: One of the most loved OTT series of all time is series Aarya, the season 1 and season 2 was immensely loved by...
Exclusive! Haddi actor Saurabh Sachdeva on his mantra in life, “...get up from your bed and go to your office.”
MUMBAI: Over the time with his amazing acting contribution actor Saurabh Sachdeva has been grabbing the attention of...
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
MUMBAI: India's Got Talent is an Indian reality television series on Sony TV. The show follows the Global Got Talent...
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
MUMBAI: Among her contemporaries, Alia Bhatt has been the only one to opt for a saree and not a heavy lehenga for her...
Wow! Parineeti Chopra-Raghav Chadha’s unseen pics from sangeet, choora ceremony and varmala ceremony go viral, check it out
MUMBAI:Parineeti Chopra is one of the most talented actresses in the Indian film industry. Her films like Kesari, Hasee...
Recent Stories
Alia
OMG! Alia Bhatt reveals why she chose Saree over Lehenga at her wedding
Latest Video
Related Stories
Aishwarya
Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 : Kya Baat Hai! Aishwarya Sharma and Dino James are the finalist of the show; check out the promo as they try to finish a dangerous stunt
Nupur
India’s Got Talent Season 10: Exclusive! Nupur Sanon, Ravi Teja and Gayatri Bhardwaj to grace the show to promote their upcoming movie Tiger Nageswara Rao
Abhinav
Must Read! Abhinav Shukla breaks silence on social media trolling, “Sometimes some comments make you ponder"
Vijayendra
Exclusive! Would love to play an army official in an action packed project: Teri Meri Doriyaann actor Vijayendra Kumeria on his dream role
Tejasswi Prakash
Check out the answers to the MOST GOOGLED QUESTIONS about Tejasswi Prakash!
Rubina Dilaik
World Mental Health Day 2023: Rubina Dilaik, Akash Choudhary to Rashami Desai; TV Celebs' Honest Tales of Mental Health