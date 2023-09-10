Major Revelation! Shafaq Naaz reveals THIS when asked something related to her Ex

MUMBAI: Shafaq Naaz is a popular name in the television industry. The actress has been a part of the entertainment world for a long time now and has created a name for herself.

Shafaq is known for her performances in shows like Chidya Ghar, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai, Sanskaar Laxmi, Love Marriage Ya Arranged Marriage, Mahabharat and many others.

The actress won several accolades for her role in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. Shafaq's latest project was ‘Dancing On The Grave’ where she played the role of Shakereh.

Dancing on the Grave is an Indian True crime docu-series based on the Shakereh Khaleeli murder case. The film was directed by Patrick Graham for Amazon Prime Video and is produced by India Today.

Shafaq is the sister of Sheezan Khan and was appreciated for the way she stood by him and supported him through and through.

Shafaq keeps posting stories on social media platforms to keep her fans updated while her fans love all the stories that come from her side and also love to know her personal side of life.

Now, Shafaq Naaz was recently asked about what she does to clothes of her ex-boyfriend. This video, along with Shafaq’s answer to the question, was posted on Shafaq’s Instagram profile.

Surely this revelation is major but at the same time, very hilarious. Check out the story below:

