Major revelations in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum which shocks the entire Sippy family

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is one of the popular drama series which stars Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles. The show has witnessed many high and low moments in the Sippy and Rastogi family which have affected both Rohit and Sonakshi's relationship.

The show will witness major twists due to which lots of tension will be arising in the Sippy family.

The audiences will see how Pari and Rohan's affair will get exposed in front of everyone which will send shock waves to the entire family. If this wasn't enough, more drama will take place which will not only leave them tensed but shock them to hell.

Suman will reveal about Pooja's real father who is Naren. All this drama unfolds when Veena taunts Suman for whatever Pari did. This makes her furious and she exposes the truth of Naren being Pooja's illegitimate father.

A video doing the rounds of the social media shows how the entire Sippy and Rastogi family are left in shock after Suman's revelation.

Take a look at the video:

It will be interesting to see what happens next and how Rohit and Sonakshi will handle this situation.

Are you excited about it? Tell us in the comments.