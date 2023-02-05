A Major Twist Waits To Knock The Doors Of Pandya Family, Shiny Doshi Aka Dhara From StarPlus Show Pandya Family Gives An Insight About The Upcoming Wedding

Shiny Doshi

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Pandya Store has won the audience's heart with its gripping plot and intriguing twists. Fans relate to each character in the show. 

The current track revolves around Shweta and her plans to create a stir in the lives of the Pandya family.  The Pandya family is in the mood for a celebration. Krish and Prerna to get married in the StarPlus show Pandya Store and the Pandya family have kick started the wedding rituals. The sangeet and haldi ceremony of Krish and Sangeet commenced with dhol and dhamaka. Garba Queen Falguni Pathak graced the stage and performed at Krish and Prerna's wedding.  Falguni Pathak performed on her songs and it was exciting to watch her perform. All the members of the Pandya family wore their dancing shoes and grooved on Falguni Pathak's tune.
 But like every other television wedding, this one also comes with a twist. This twist is going to create a stir in the lives of the Pandyas. This is going to be one of the biggest twists of the television. Audience to witness high voltage drama in the show Pandya Store.

Shiny Doshi who essays the role of Dhara in the StarPlus show Pandya Store shares, "I feel all the hardwork is worth it. But every celebration comes with a twist, Krish and Prerna's wedding also comes with one big twist. It will be intriguing and interesting to witness the drama that unfolds in the lives of the Pandya family. Audience to witness high voltage drama with a little fun twist as now there are three grooms with this the Shaadi track has become more interesting. This has kept us guessing who the real Groom is. Shweta has also challenged Dhara and given her an ultimatum of 48 hours. In order to protect her family from the evil plans of Shweta, Dhara enters the wedding in various disguised looks. We have worked hard for this track, shot in outdoor in the hot sunmer, hope audience appreciates and showers us with love for our efforts. It was fun to shoot with Falguni Pathak and dance on her tunes"

Pandya Store is produced by Sphere Origins. Pandya Store airs on Star Plus from Monday to Sunday at 7.30pm.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 05/02/2023 - 17:49

