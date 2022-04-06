MAJOR TWIST! What is the reason behind AbhiRa doing this ritual in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Deet Inside

MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running show on TV right now. The upcoming episode has a lot of drama in store for the viewers.

It was earlier seen that Neil finally learns the truth of him being an illegitimate son of Harshvardhan.

Neil is unable to take this truth and does not know what to do now. Poor Neil has no support and he just decides to go away and end his life. On the other side, Abhimanyu decides to rush to find Neil when Akshara also wants to come along.

Abhimanyu blames Akshara for everything and does not take her. Akshara however, takes her car and goes down hunting for Neil.

Will Abhimanyu and Akshara be able to find Neil and save his life?

Now that Akshara is Abhimnayu's, even she joins the rituals for doing the Shiv Puja with him.

