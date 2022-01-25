MAJOR UPDATE! Ashi Singh SHARES if Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai will have a SEQUEL or NO

MUMBAI: Zee TV has been a trend-setter in shaping television content over the past three decades. After introducing audiences to several relatable characters who have emerged as the country's favourite they introduced us to Meet, which has brought forward so many layers in women's storylines.

Ashi Singh who plays Meet Hooda in the show treated the fans by coming live and even answered the fans questions. A fan asked whether the second season of the most adored show of AshDeep, Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai would come back with a sequel, to which Ashi replied, ' The show happened and if anybody wishes to relive those beautiful moments then they can watch the show on Sony LIV, there wouldn't be any sequel coming.

Currently, in the show, Meet finally comes to know the true intentions of Manushi and confronts her. She warns Manushi to stay away and reveals that she will save her marriage from all her cheap tactics. She won't Meet Ahlawat to fall prey to her foul play.

Well, with time we hope Meet changes her belief and realises that even her family, her own sister to seek revenge.

