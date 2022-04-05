MAKEUP GONE WRONG: Mickey and Swaran TEAM UP to dress up Pinky as the BRIDE in Swaran Ghar…

MUMBAI: Swaran Ghar is produced by Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey’s Dreamiyata Productions. It explores the strained equations between parents and children. Ravi and Sargun's first production 'Udaariyaan' on the same channel is working wonders on the small screens.

Earlier, Ajit decides to live in Swaran Ghar to protect the ladies of the house from any trouble. Meanwhile, Kiran and Nimmo use Amber's help to get Ajit and Swaran’s letters.of Ajit and Swaran. Amber gives the letters and the picture that she found in Swaran's room to Kiran.

Kiran and Nimmo fail to find anything worth scandalizing in Ajit's letters and they give up on the plan.

We recently reported that Kiran will show the letters to Vikram. Vikram will notice the pictures of Swaran and Ajit. Vikram will recognize his mother and wonder who is standing with her in the picture.

As seen so far, Nimmo rushes to ruin Mickey and Swaran's parlor routine and she messes up with the cream of the bride. As the bride applies the cream she gets rashes all over her face and she starts screaming.

Nimmo rushes to tell the relatives about the matter. The relatives get worried for Pinky and start blaming Swaran and Mickey for it. Swaran promises them to fix everything and get Pinky ready as a beautiful bride.

Later, Swaran meets Ajit at the venue where she gets an idea as Ajit reminds her to think like Kanwal to find a solution.

Swaran thus comes up with the plan to recover the girl with some home remedies.

Swaran applies the home remedies on Pinky’s face and soon they get the bride ready for marriage.

Will Swaran be able to defend herself?

