Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to co-judge India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Dance reality shows are very popular among the audience. The platforms gives a chance to people who want to pursue their dreams, and the judges guide each contestant to better themselves.

India’s Best Dancer will soon be launched on Sony Entertainment Television. The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Terence Lewis, and Geeta Kapoor.

The show will also witness a student who was training under Terence Lewis 20 years ago. And the student after 20 years will be seen judging the show along with Terence, it is none other than Malaika Arora.

Over the years both these personalities have judged several reality shows but will be witnessed judging the same show together for the first time in history.

