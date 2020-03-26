Malaika Arora converses with contestant Swetha Warrier in Malayali on India’s Best Dancer, connects to her roots in Kerala

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s latest offering, India’s Best Dancer is garnering a lot of positive attention for its interesting content and the variety of talent that is being showcased on the dance show. The contestants who have come from different cities across the country are battling it out with each other only to bag the coveted title of India’s Best Dancer. While the judges, Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis are evaluating contestants on three factors mainly ENT, which is Entertainment, Newness and Technique, they are having a tough time scrutinising them considering the phenomenal talent that is being featured in the show.

One such talent who left the judges spellbound with her performance is Swetha Warrier from Kerala. Swetha performed western-classical fusion along with choreographer Aishwarya on the song Dilbar. She got positive comments from all three judges for her act. However, Malaika was quite intrigued by her performance and was happy to know that both Swetha and her choreographer Aishwarya hail from Kerala, which is also where Malaika belongs to. So much so that Malaika even coined a term for the two, she said on the show she would like to call them “Malla ke Mallus.” Seeing them perform took the dancing diva back to her roots in Kerala and she even complimented their act in Malayali.”

Swetha, who was happy to receive good remarks from judges, said, “I started dancing when I was three and half. My mother is my inspiration. She is a professionally trained dancer and I still learn from her.” Swetha’s mother was touched seeing her daughter perform on stage and the mother-daughter duo later even performed Bharatanatyam on the song Aami Je Tomar in front of the judges.