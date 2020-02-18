Malaika Arora graces the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show

MUMBAI: Malaika Arora is an Indian television actress, dancer, model, VJ, and all inclusive television personality. She made her debut as a film producer in 2008. As a dancer, she is known for songs like Chaiyya Chaiyya, Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha, Mahi Ve, Kaal Dhamaal, and her extremely popular song Munni Badnaam Hui.

Malaika appeared on the television show Nach Baliye as one of the judges and has also judged Jhalak Dikhhla Jha.

The actress was spotted on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis to promote their upcoming dance show India’s Best Dancer. Sony TV channel is all set to entertain their audience with its new reality television show. Malaika is also judging Super Model of the Year. Bharti Singh who is part of The Kapil Sharma show will be seen hosting India's Best Dancer alongside husband Harsh Limbachiya. India’s Best Dancer will air on Sony TV channel from 29 February.

