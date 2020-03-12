Malaika Arora graciously accepts a beautiful Paithani Saree and a Nathni by Rutuja's parents on India’s Best Dancer!

MUMBAI: Staying true to its promise, Sony Entertainment Television’s latest dance reality show India’s Best Dancer showcased some of the best talent from across the country who made it difficult for the judges to decide who moves to the next round. If you thought it was tough for the contestants to showcase some of their best moves in 90 seconds, brace yourself for the upcoming episodes. This weekend will see the biggest and the most toughest dance battle on Indian Television. The competition not only intensifies, but gives the audience a visual treat!

Through these dance battles, the show will get its Best Barah – the 12 dancers who will go ahead and compete against each other for the most coveted title of India’s Best Dancer! We saw how the judges praised contestant Rutuja’s parents for being supportive of her pursuing dance – especially the folk form of Laavni, in the audition episode. As a mark of respect and appreciation, Rutuja’s parents bought a beautiful Paithani saree and a nathni for Malaika all the way from Pune and her reaction was just priceless!

The Bollywood diva was touched by this gesture and couldn’t stop gushing how beautiful the saree is. She immediately put it around her shoulders and kept showing it off to her co-judge Geeta. However, she promptly wore the nathni and looked nothing less than a Marathi mulgi. Malaika said, “I loved the pink colour of the Paithani saree, and also the nathni. I have never tried this typical traditional outfit before because I dont have any... but I would definitely love to. I really want to thank Rutuja and her parents for this lovely gift. I have promised them that I will definitely wear it in one of the upcoming episodes.” Malaika also spoke in Marathi and said, "Kashi Diste Mi? Chaan Diste? Goad Goad Diste?" Meaning, how am I looking? Am I look good?. Rutuja's parents, Geeta Kapura, Terence Lewis and rest of the audience were amazed listening to Malaika speak in Marathi.

Looking at Malaika, Terence was quick to comment that Malaika will look great in a saree. Rutuja added, “I have mostly seen Malaika ma’am in western outfits so my mother and I decided to gift ma'am something different and more traditional. That’s when we thought of gifting her a Paithani saree.”

Did Rutuja win the judges hearts with her performance? She most certainly did. But will we see her amongst the Top 12 contestants? That remains to be seen.

Tune in to watch India’s Best Dancer this Saturday and Sunday at 8PM to see the Best Barah emerge from the biggest and the most intense dance battle ever seen, only on Sony Entertainment Television!